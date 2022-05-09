Akshay Kumar to Manushi Chhillar: Know the full cast of historical drama Prithviraj

1 / 6

Cast of Prithviraj

Indian history has always intrigued Bollywood filmmakers and over the years several films have been made on several aspects of history. From movies about Emperor Akbar of the Mughal era to the great battle of Panipat and more, Indian filmmakers have always been intrigued by our history. Interestingly, several celebs from Bollywood have tried their hands on period dramas and left a mark with their performance. And now another actor is set to join the list. We are talking about Akshay Kumar who is making the headlines for his first-period drama Prithviraj. The movie is based on warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty and also features his clash with Muhammad Ghori. Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie will mark former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar’s big Bollywood debut. Interestingly, Prithviraj is coming up with a stellar cast and as the makers have unveiled the trailer of the period drama, fans are looking forward to this big release. Here's a look at the full cast of Prithviraj:

Photo Credit : akshay kumar instagram