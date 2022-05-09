Akshay Kumar to Manushi Chhillar: Know the full cast of historical drama Prithviraj

Indian history has always intrigued Bollywood filmmakers and over the years several films have been made on several aspects of history. From movies about Emperor Akbar of the Mughal era to the great battle of Panipat and more, Indian filmmakers have always been intrigued by our history. Interestingly, several celebs from Bollywood have tried their hands on period dramas and left a mark with their performance. And now another actor is set to join the list. We are talking about Akshay Kumar who is making the headlines for his first-period drama Prithviraj.
The movie is based on warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty and also features his clash with Muhammad Ghori. Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie will mark former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar’s big Bollywood debut. Interestingly, Prithviraj is coming up with a stellar cast and as the makers have unveiled the trailer of the period drama, fans are looking forward to this big release. Here's a look at the full cast of Prithviraj:
Photo Credit : akshay kumar instagram
Akshay will be seen playing the role of Prithviraj Chauhan in the period drama. The actor stated that he had goosebumps when he had heard the story of the movie. “The film has a huge scale that a historical like this deserves. It is an honour to portray someone who has done so much for the India that we know,” Akshay had told Mid Day.
The former beauty queen, who had made headlines by bringing back the Miss World crown to India after 17 years, will be seen playing the role of Sanyogita who was the wife of Prithviraj. The movie will mark Manushi’s first collaboration with Akshay.
Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of Kaka Kanha in the movie. Kaka Kanha happens to be Prithviraj's uncle and Sanjay is already got the fans excited with his look in the movie.
He will be seen as Chand Vardai who was a close aide to Prithviraj Chauhan. He was known for his intelligence and talent. As the makers had unveiled the trailer of the movie has been unveiled, Sonu and Akshay’s chemistry has grabbed a lot of attention.
Photo Credit : Sonu Sood
Manav will be playing the role of Muhammad Ghori who had invaded India and had a tough fight with Prithviraj Chauhan. Manav’s look at the lead antagonist in the movie has certainly added to the audience’s excitement for Prithviraj.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app