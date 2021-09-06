Akshay Kumar: PHOTOS of the Bollywood celebrity prove he has a good eye for fashion

    Pictures that show Akshay Kumar has a great fashion sense

    Akshay Kumar is amongst the most popular and highest paid actors in the Bollywood industry. After having successfully made a career in the field of acting, Akshay Kumar is also a producer and martial artist. Akshay Kumar has appeared in over a hundred movies, winning the hearts of millions, and is acknowledged with many awards and accolades, including the National Film Award and a number of Filmfare Awards. Along with being loved for his work on-screen, Akshay Kumar has also always made the headlines for his public appearances, being praised for his good eye for fashion. Here are Akshay Kumar’s pictures that will prove that the actor is amongst Bollywood’s biggest fashion icons. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Cargo pants

    Akshay Kumar gets clicked wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket, and ripped cargo pants, starting a major trend.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Turtle neck

    Akshay looks like a total boss wearing a rich black turtleneck t-shirt and round mirror sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Denims

    The actor makes a public appearance in a dark blue denim shirt, leaving a few buttons open, pairing it with a white inner and blue sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Loose pants

    Akshay waves at the media as he gets clicked wearing a black shirt and loose black pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Dapper look

    Akshay Kumar gets clicked posing for the camera looking dapper in a white jumpsuit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani