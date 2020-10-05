Advertisement
Akshay Kumar to Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: A look at the actors who donned 'vintage looks' for their movies

Akshay Kumar to Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: A look at the actors who donned 'vintage looks' for their movies

They have impressed us with their red carpet events to their off-duty looks but when Bollywood actors donned the classic vintage looks for their movies, fans lost their hearts. Read on to know more.
24620 reads Mumbai Updated: October 5, 2020 02:20 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Bollywood stars who tried these experimental vintage appearances on screen

    Bollywood stars who tried these experimental vintage appearances on screen

    Akshay Kumar has proved his dedication to work yet again after wrapping up the shoot of his movie, BellBottom after flying down to the UK. He broke his rule of 18 years for this movie. The actor worked in a double shift, in order to complete the movie as soon as possible. Akshay decided to work in double shifts due to two main factors. First that the makers had taken a massive unit via a chartered flight. Second, the rules of that country needed a mandatory 14 days of quarantine on landing there which resulted in a huge financial burden on the producers apart from the time of the cast and crew being lost. Finally today, the actor gave us a glimpse of his upcoming movie with a teaser with different looks of the actor as a RAW agent. The makers of BellBottom also announced the film's release date which is April 2, 2021. Pooja Entertainment, the production house which is backing the film, described the teaser as "Shot in the highlands of Scotland, Pooja Entertainment's Bell Bottom has Akshay Kumar in the lead playing a RAW agent on the trail of a mystery and the film's retro theme brings back the Eighties." Akshay had earlier shared one of his looks from the movie which led to an internet meltdown. However, this is not the first time an actor donned a vintage look from the retro period. Today, have a look at these other actors who experimented with their looks to give fans a vintage character on-screen.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor in two of his movies Barfi and Bombay Velvet was seen in some interesting retro looks.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 8
    Arjun Rampal

    Arjun Rampal

    Arjun Rampal made us fan in love with his negative role in Om Shanti Om.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 8
    Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana

    Hawaizaada was a critically acclaimed movie with an outstanding performance by Ayushmann as an unconventional scientist

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 8
    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om was the lover we all wish we had and we loved the looks of all the characters in that movie.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 8
    Arjun Kapoor

    Arjun Kapoor

    Arjun Kapoor in his "Gunday" avatar made us lose our hearts.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 8
    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh

    The one who never ceases to amuse his fans with his looks both off and on screen dropped a bomb when he was seen in a charming avatar in the movie Lootera.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 8
    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar is making fans impatient with his looks from his upcoming movie Bell Bottom.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram

