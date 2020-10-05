/
/
/
Akshay Kumar to Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: A look at the actors who donned 'vintage looks' for their movies
Akshay Kumar to Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: A look at the actors who donned 'vintage looks' for their movies
They have impressed us with their red carpet events to their off-duty looks but when Bollywood actors donned the classic vintage looks for their movies, fans lost their hearts. Read on to know more.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
24620 reads
Mumbai
Updated: October 5, 2020 02:20 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8