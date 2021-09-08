Akshay Kumar’s mother passes away: Revelations made by him that prove the two were very close to each other

Akshay Kumar woke up to the sad news of his mother, Aruna Bhatia, passing away on September 8, 2021. The actor, who has always been spotted making others laugh, was hit by a storm as he faces a “tough hour” with his mother’s demise. The actor was shooting for his upcoming movie, Cinderella in the United Kingdom, when he was asked to return to Mumbai to be with his ailing mother on September 5, 2021. The mother of Bollywood’s A-listed actor was said to be keeping unwell for a few days and was admitted to the Hiranandani Hospital. As fans pray to God in order to give Akshay Kumar and his entire family the strength to bear this loss, here are the things Akshay Kumar has said about his mother, proving he shared a very close relationship with her. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Akshay Kumar has revealed during a media interaction that he would be “nothing and no one” without his mother.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Akshay Kumar has often proudly revealed that even though his work demands him to keep travelling, “no amount of miles or continents can come between” him and his mother.
Akshay Kumar has said that the bond between him and his mother has always been the strongest, yet the most “gentle” relationship in his life.
Akshay Kumar has revealed that his heart is connected to his mother’s heart and “nothing can come” between the two.
As Akshay Kumar tweets about his mother's demise, he reveals that she was Akshay Kumar’s “core” and that the actor is feeling “unbearable pain”, proving how close the mother-son duo had always been.