Akshay Kumar to Saif Ali Khan: 5 Popular sons-in-law of Bollywood

1 / 6

Sons-in-law of popular celebrities

Once a family marries their daughter, their son-in-law becomes a very important part of their family. Well, it is not just their good looks or acting skills for which these B-town celebs are known. Even their personal lives add to their stardom. A few of them are especially known for marrying the daughters of some of the top superstars. These B-town actors enjoy every bit of vogue for being a son-in-law of renowned Bollywood families. Here's a look at 5 famous actors who tied the knot with the daughters of eminent personalities.

Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram