Akshay Kumar to Saif Ali Khan: 5 Popular sons-in-law of Bollywood

Once a family marries their daughter, their son-in-law becomes a very important part of their family. Well, it is not just their good looks or acting skills for which these B-town celebs are known. Even their personal lives add to their stardom. A few of them are especially known for marrying the daughters of some of the top superstars. These B-town actors enjoy every bit of vogue for being a son-in-law of renowned Bollywood families. Here's a look at 5 famous actors who tied the knot with the daughters of eminent personalities.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Aayush Sharma became a member of Bollywood's Khan family when he tied the knot with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan on November 18, 2014. Aayush is a businessman by profession who made a Bollywood debut with the film Loveyatri in 2018 and starred in Antim this year.
Photo Credit : Aayush Sharma's Instagram
Akshay Kumar got married to Twinkle Khanna who is the daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia. The duo tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple is blessed with a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.
Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna's Instagram
Actor Dhanush got hitched to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa on November 14, 2004. Dhanush made a rocking entry into Bollywood with Raanjhanaa. The marriage of the two was arranged by their parents when the rumours of Dhanush and Aishwarya's love affair were spread.
Photo Credit : Aishwaryaa R Dhanush's Instagram
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's marriage was similar to a typical Bollywood movie. They fell in love with each other while shooting for the film Tashan. After dating each other for several years, the two finally tied the knot on October 16, 2012.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
Kunal Kemmu tied the knot with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore's daughter Soha Ali Khan on January 25, 2015. The two fell in love while shooting for the film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge.