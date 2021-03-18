Advertisement
Akshay Kumar shares a great bond with his co stars: PHOTOS of them together that will prove the same

Akshay Kumar shares a great relationship with all of his co-stars and these pictures will prove the same. Read ahead to take a look.
30036 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2021 04:08 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Akshay Kumar’s pictures with his co-stars

    Akshay Kumar is a highly popular actor in the Indian movie industry. The actor, producer, martial artist and television personality started his acting career in 1991 and has appeared in over a hundred movies. He has been acknowledged with many reputable awards including the National Film Award and many Filmfare Awards. Having done some huge blockbusters, he has established himself as one of the most highest-paid actors in the industry. He has made some amazing movies based on social issues. Akshay Kumar is one of the most disciplined and hard-working actors who puts his hundred percent in order to entertain the audience. Not only is Akshay an idol for millions of people because of his on-screen precense, but he is also one of the nicest human beings off-screen. While working with a co-star, Akshay Kumar makes sure to make them feel comfortable and builds a great rapport with them. Here are pictures of Akshay Kumar with his co-stars. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Ram Setu

    Akshay Kumar clicked candidly with his team of Ram Setu also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Birthday wishes

    Akshay Kumar shares a picture with Anupam Kher on the occasion of his birthday as they share a very good bond having appeared in many movies together.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    First-time pairing

    Akshay will be seen cast opposite Sara Ali Khan in his upcoming project.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Red carpet of Laxmii

    The actor posed with Laxmii co-star Kiara Advani as they attened its red carpet.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    New-beginnings

    Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor get clicked together as they resume shooting for their upcoming movie.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Team Bell Bottom

    Akshay smiles while sitting with his Bell Bottom team, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Sooryavanshi

    Ranveer Singh clicks a selfie of the Sooryavanshi team that includes Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn with director and producer, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar in the frame.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Candid clicks

    Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif get clicked as they are one of the most loved on-screen Bollywood pairs.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Team Atrangi Re

    Akshay Kumar posed with the team of his upcoming movie Atrangi Re that also includes Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush as the lead characters.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram