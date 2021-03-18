Akshay Kumar shares a great bond with his co stars: PHOTOS of them together that will prove the same

1 / 10

Akshay Kumar’s pictures with his co-stars

Akshay Kumar is a highly popular actor in the Indian movie industry. The actor, producer, martial artist and television personality started his acting career in 1991 and has appeared in over a hundred movies. He has been acknowledged with many reputable awards including the National Film Award and many Filmfare Awards. Having done some huge blockbusters, he has established himself as one of the most highest-paid actors in the industry. He has made some amazing movies based on social issues. Akshay Kumar is one of the most disciplined and hard-working actors who puts his hundred percent in order to entertain the audience. Not only is Akshay an idol for millions of people because of his on-screen precense, but he is also one of the nicest human beings off-screen. While working with a co-star, Akshay Kumar makes sure to make them feel comfortable and builds a great rapport with them. Here are pictures of Akshay Kumar with his co-stars. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram