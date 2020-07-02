Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Akshay Kumar
/
Akshay Kumar: When Laxmmi Bomb star returned to Mumbai in a Gucci hoodie worth more than a lakh; See Photos

Akshay Kumar: When Laxmmi Bomb star returned to Mumbai in a Gucci hoodie worth more than a lakh; See Photos

Akshay Kumar is not only the Khiladi of Bollywood but he is the daredevil of style as well. Take a look at these throwback photos of the actor donning his cool and pricey airport look.
1955 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Akshay Kumar's pricey choice for his airport look

    Akshay Kumar's pricey choice for his airport look

    Akshay Kumar recently gave us another "good news" amongst lockdown. Recently Akshay along with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan revealed the collab of 7 movies with an OTT platform. Hotstar has 7 big films that are lined up for a release online. The 7 names include Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong Dil Bechara, Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt led Bhuj: The Pride of India, Abhishek Bachchan's Big Bull, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz and Kunal Kemmu's comic caper Lootcase. The announcement broke the internet and Akshay even shared the poster of his movie Laxmmi Bomb quoting"Watch First day First show of #LaxmmiBomb from the comfort of your homes. Do baatein guaranteed hai : hassoge bhi aur darroge bhi." The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is making headlines again this lockdown. Well not for his extremely generous donations to fight COVID-19, but for being the only Bollywood actor to feature in Forbes "The World’s Highest Paid Celebrities.” The Forbes list describes Akshay Kumar as "Bollywood's top-earning star" and "One of India's most philanthropic celebrities".Akshay Kumar won hearts with his generous donation of Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister Relief Fund for the ongoing fight against COVID-19. The actor shared how it's not a donation from his side but its a donation from his mother to mother India. Talking about his mother, the actor who is a dutiful son, father, brother and husband loves spending time with his family whenever he gets the opportunity to. Last year the actor returned after spending a long break with his mother in London, but his airport look is what grabbed all the attention. Do you want to know why? Read on to know more.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    His cool style

    His cool style

    The star is known for his love of fuss freestyle.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    His usual airport style

    His usual airport style

    A big fan of expensive sneakers and tracksuits, the Khiladi loves his comfort more than style.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    For the love of hoodies

    For the love of hoodies

    Akki is known to swear by athleisure and for this look to travel back from London, he opted for a grey hoodie and black pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    The Gucci look

    The Gucci look

    This simple looking outfit is designed by the infamous Italian brand Gucci.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    The price can get you a comfortable stay in Dubai

    The price can get you a comfortable stay in Dubai

    We are not kidding! The cost of this grey hoddie is worth 1400 USD that is worth more than a lakh in Indian currency.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    How Akshay carried it?

    How Akshay carried it?

    The superstar was seen in a grey black look and wore white sneakers along with his look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Always photogenic of the camera

    Always photogenic of the camera

    The Khiladi was seen in his best style with a camouflage bag in one hand and style in another.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement