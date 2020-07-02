Akshay Kumar: When Laxmmi Bomb star returned to Mumbai in a Gucci hoodie worth more than a lakh; See Photos

1 / 8

Akshay Kumar's pricey choice for his airport look

Akshay Kumar recently gave us another "good news" amongst lockdown. Recently Akshay along with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan revealed the collab of 7 movies with an OTT platform. Hotstar has 7 big films that are lined up for a release online. The 7 names include Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong Dil Bechara, Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt led Bhuj: The Pride of India, Abhishek Bachchan's Big Bull, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz and Kunal Kemmu's comic caper Lootcase. The announcement broke the internet and Akshay even shared the poster of his movie Laxmmi Bomb quoting"Watch First day First show of #LaxmmiBomb from the comfort of your homes. Do baatein guaranteed hai : hassoge bhi aur darroge bhi." The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is making headlines again this lockdown. Well not for his extremely generous donations to fight COVID-19, but for being the only Bollywood actor to feature in Forbes "The World’s Highest Paid Celebrities.” The Forbes list describes Akshay Kumar as "Bollywood's top-earning star" and "One of India's most philanthropic celebrities".Akshay Kumar won hearts with his generous donation of Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister Relief Fund for the ongoing fight against COVID-19. The actor shared how it's not a donation from his side but its a donation from his mother to mother India. Talking about his mother, the actor who is a dutiful son, father, brother and husband loves spending time with his family whenever he gets the opportunity to. Last year the actor returned after spending a long break with his mother in London, but his airport look is what grabbed all the attention. Do you want to know why? Read on to know more.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani