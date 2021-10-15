Akshay Kumar's Gorkha to Atrangi Re; 5 avatars of the actor that will get you excited for his films

1 / 5

Gorkha

Films on War heroes, who laid down their lives for the nation, often fill us up with pride and now, Akshay Kumar is all set to present one such tale in his next titled Gorkha. On the occasion of Dussehra, Akshay announced his next collaboration with director-producer Aanand L Rai and it happens to be a biopic based on the life of the iconic war hero of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles), Major General Ian Cardozo. Akshay will headline the film and will essay the role of the iconic war hero on screen.

Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar/Instagram