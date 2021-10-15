Akshay Kumar's Gorkha to Atrangi Re; 5 avatars of the actor that will get you excited for his films

Films on War heroes, who laid down their lives for the nation, often fill us up with pride and now, Akshay Kumar is all set to present one such tale in his next titled Gorkha. On the occasion of Dussehra, Akshay announced his next collaboration with director-producer Aanand L Rai and it happens to be a biopic based on the life of the iconic war hero of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles), Major General Ian Cardozo. Akshay will headline the film and will essay the role of the iconic war hero on screen.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar/Instagram
Ram Setu is one of the most exciting upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar that will revolve around the ideals of Lord Ram. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha. The look of Akshay from the movie has him sporting long hair and specs and kinda looks nerdy.
Photo Credit : Ram Setu
Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji. The film reportedly has Akshay Kumar playing a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon plays a journalist who wishes to be a director. In this movie, Akshay is sporting quite a different look. Bearded look, scary eyes, bandana tied around his forehead and a gold chain around his neck give him a complete gangster look.
Atrangi Re is another much-awaited project of Akshay Kumar that also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in pivotal roles. The actor's avatar is not very different to his real self in the movie. In this particular look he can be seen sporting a hat and his usual infectious smile.
In this movie, Akshay Kumar will be seen sporting a thin moustache look and not much has been changed. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year, Akshay Kumar had announced his new film titled Raksha Bandhan, which will celebrate the ‘most special bond in the world’. The actor dedicated the film, that will be directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, to his sister Alka.