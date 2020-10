1 / 7

Movies which changed their titles

After several controversies, the title of Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy flick Laxmmi Bomb has finally been changed to 'Laxmii'. The trailer of the same received mixed reactions all over social media but its song 'Burj Khalifa' has been trending ever since it released and people loved Akshay and Kiara Advani's moves in the same. Directed by Raghava Lawrence who makes his Hindi directorial debut with this movie, Laxmii is a remake of 2011 film Kanchana and stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in leading roles. The movie is set to be released on the 9th of November, 2020 on Disney plus Hotstar. After several protests by Hindu groups regarding the name of a goddess in the title of the movies, the makers took this massive step of dropping a brand new title. A few years ago another movie Padmaavat made headlines for its controversial title the same way. The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat sparked a lot of controversy for alleged distortion of history. Riots broke out in parts of Rajasthan, opposing the film's release for the romantic angle between the Queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. The makers changed the title from Padmavati to Padmaavat just before the release of the movie. Today, take a look at these other movies who had their titles changed just before their release.

Photo Credit : Youtube