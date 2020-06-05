/
/
/
Akshay Kumar's private jet to his shoe collection; Check out these expensive buys of Bollywood's Khiladi
Akshay Kumar's private jet to his shoe collection; Check out these expensive buys of Bollywood's Khiladi
Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood celeb in Forbes World's highest paid celeb list and today we have few of the expensive purchases. Check them out
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5213 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 5, 2020 04:23 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment