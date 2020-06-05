Akshay Kumar's private jet to his shoe collection; Check out these expensive buys of Bollywood's Khiladi

1 / 9

Check out these expensive buys of the Superstar

The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is making headlines again this lockdown. Wel not for his extremely humble and generous donations this time but for being the only Bollywood actor to feature in Forbes "The World’s Highest Paid Celebrities.” The Forbes list describes Akshay Kumar as "Bollywood's top-earning star" and "One of India's most philanthropic celebrities". The Kesari star has left behind Hollywood biggies like Will Smith, who ranks # 69 with $44.5 million in earnings, and Angeline Jolie, # 99 with $35.5 million. Forbes also listed his upcoming web-series debut of Akshay, The End of Amazon Prime, and his much-anticipated films Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom in his bio. The actor's recent donation of Rs 45 lakh for the members of the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) made him a real-life hero for everyone across the country. He even contributed Rs 2 crores to the Mumbai Police Foundation and saluted the two head constables who lost their lives recently due to coronavirus. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar won hearts with his generous donation of Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister Relief Fund for the ongoing fight against COVID-19. The actor shared how it's not a donation from his side but its a donation from his mother to mother India. Fans of the actor love how he balances out his professional and personal life. Thanks to his immense success and hard work the actor who made his own dynasty in the industry is unbeatable. Today we have some expensive buys of the highest-earning celebrity of the nation. Check them out.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani