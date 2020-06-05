Advertisement
Akshay Kumar's private jet to his shoe collection; Check out these expensive buys of Bollywood's Khiladi

Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood celeb in Forbes World's highest paid celeb list and today we have few of the expensive purchases. Check them out
5213 reads Mumbai Updated: June 5, 2020 04:23 pm
  1 / 9
    Check out these expensive buys of the Superstar

    Check out these expensive buys of the Superstar

    The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is making headlines again this lockdown. Wel not for his extremely humble and generous donations this time but for being the only Bollywood actor to feature in Forbes "The World’s Highest Paid Celebrities.” The Forbes list describes Akshay Kumar as "Bollywood's top-earning star" and "One of India's most philanthropic celebrities". The Kesari star has left behind Hollywood biggies like Will Smith, who ranks # 69 with $44.5 million in earnings, and Angeline Jolie, # 99 with $35.5 million. Forbes also listed his upcoming web-series debut of Akshay, The End of Amazon Prime, and his much-anticipated films Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom in his bio. The actor's recent donation of Rs 45 lakh for the members of the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) made him a real-life hero for everyone across the country. He even contributed Rs 2 crores to the Mumbai Police Foundation and saluted the two head constables who lost their lives recently due to coronavirus. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar won hearts with his generous donation of Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister Relief Fund for the ongoing fight against COVID-19. The actor shared how it's not a donation from his side but its a donation from his mother to mother India. Fans of the actor love how he balances out his professional and personal life. Thanks to his immense success and hard work the actor who made his own dynasty in the industry is unbeatable. Today we have some expensive buys of the highest-earning celebrity of the nation. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  2 / 9
    Private jet

    Private jet

    The actor owns a private jet worth approximately worth 260 crores.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 9
    His unique and costly collection of bikes

    His unique and costly collection of bikes

    A fan of two-wheelers Akshay is seen here with a Honda CBR650F bike worth 8.5 lakhs at the trailer launch of one of his movies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 9
    Plush sea facing duplex

    Plush sea facing duplex

    His home at Prime beach Juhu is worth approximately 80 crores according to some reports.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 9
    His fleet of swanky rides

    His fleet of swanky rides

    Akshay Kumar is seen driving his Mercedes GL350 CDi worth almost 89 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  6 / 9
    Another expensive ride among many

    Another expensive ride among many

    A Land Rover Range Rover priced from 1.9-2.3 crores.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  7 / 9
    Luxe wadrobe

    Luxe wadrobe

    The actor donned a grey hoddie by Gucci worth Rs. 1,00,420

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  8 / 9
    Unique shoe collection

    Unique shoe collection

    Fan of great shoes, the actor here is seen donning Orange Balenciagas Speed Trainers, which are worth Rs 55,500.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  9 / 9
    Riding like a king

    Riding like a king

    Akshay Kumar in his Rolls Royce Phantom worth 3.34 crores.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

