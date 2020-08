1 / 7

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's throwback photos

Akshay Kumar just released the teaser of his much awaited episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Bear Grylls also shared the same and introduced his new "adventure buddy" as "Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary Akshay Kumar." Before Akshay Kumar, megastar Rajinikanth also featured in an episode of Into The Wild, which was also shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. And even Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special appearance on an episode of Bear Grylls Into The Wild when they made a trip to Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park. Akshay is known for his daredevil nature both off and on-screen. The actor is who is trained in martial arts and is known to do most of his stunts on his own action-packed movies will be yet another interesting celeb to watch on the show. Recently Akshay went back to work and shared a video post wherein he can be seen giving the take as he wore a mask. He captioned the post as "Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck ." Apart from his superhit movies, he is also known for his humanitarian work off-screen and has been contributing and helping out the needed tremendously during these difficult times proving he is a real hero for millions of people. Today we have these throwback photos fo the actor with his Desi Boyz co-star John Abraham showcasing bromance. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani