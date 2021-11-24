Atrangi Re to Bachchan Pandey: 5 upcoming films of Akshay Kumar

Published on Nov 24, 2021
   
    Upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar

    Actor Akshay Kumar has come a long way in Bollywood and made a significant place for himself in the film industry. He is one of the greatest actors in the Bollywood film industry and has been delivering back-to-back blockbusters for the last few years. The actor is popular for completing several film shoots every year and in the past five years, his success ratio has increased drastically. Here's a rundown of the 5 most anticipated movies of Akshay Kumar that are lined up for release.

    Bachchan Pandey

    Akshay Kumar will be reuniting with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon for his upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. Bachchan Pandey is an action-packed drama film that is scheduled to be released in March 2022.

    Prithviraj

    Akshay Kumar is all set to play the Indian monarch Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in a film helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. While Miss India 2017 Manushi Chhillar will make her Hindi film debut by playing Prithviraj Chauhan's wife Sanyogita in the film.

    Raksha Bandhan

    ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is the second film of Khiladi Kumar with actress Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Zee Studios, the story revolves around the relation between brother and sister.

    Atrangi Re

    The romantic drama 'Atrangi Re' features Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. Written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L. Rai, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a magician in ‘Atrangi Re’ co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

    Ram Setu

    Directed by Abhishek Sharma, 'Ram Setu' features Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez. Akshay Kumar plays the role of an archaeologist, who is set out on a journey to explore whether the Ram Setu bridge is a reality or a myth.

