From Bachchan Pandey to Jersey, Bollywood remakes of South Indian films to look forward to

Bollywood remakes of South Indian films

Bollywood has taken inspiration from the South several times. Over the years, we have seen many Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies. To mention a few, we have Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ghajini, Wanted, Singham, Rowdy Rathore, Drishyam and more. Last year, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starer Kabir Singh created a lot of buzz. Kabir Singh was a remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy. The ace director also directed Kabir Singh. The movie was a part of the discussion for several reasons including controversies. This year, we will also get to watch Bollywood remakes of popular South Indian films. Check out the list and let us know which movie are you more excited about.

Photo Credit : Instagram