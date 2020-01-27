/
From Bachchan Pandey to Jersey, Bollywood remakes of South Indian films to look forward to
January 27, 2020
Bollywood remakes of South Indian films
Bollywood has taken inspiration from the South several times. Over the years, we have seen many Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies. To mention a few, we have Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ghajini, Wanted, Singham, Rowdy Rathore, Drishyam and more. Last year, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starer Kabir Singh created a lot of buzz. Kabir Singh was a remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy. The ace director also directed Kabir Singh. The movie was a part of the discussion for several reasons including controversies. This year, we will also get to watch Bollywood remakes of popular South Indian films. Check out the list and let us know which movie are you more excited about.
Bachchan Pandey
A few months ago, Akshay Kumar announced his next titled 'Bachchan Pandey' with Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji. Kriti Sanon will be seen romancing the Khiladi Kumar in the same. For the uninitiated, Bachchan Pandey is inspired by Thala Ajith's Veeram.
Laxmmi Bomb
Akshay Kumar will be seen in yet another remake of South film. Akshay starrer Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of super hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana. The first poster of Akshay from the film was released a few weeks ago.
Jersey
After giving a commendable performance in Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is all set to star in Jersey. The actor is prepping hard for the same. Jersey is a remake of the Telugu film with the same title. Several pictures of Shahid from the sets have already gone viral on social media.
Tadap
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan will be making his debut with Tadap. The same also stars Tara Sutaria as a female lead. Tadap is a remake of popular film RX 100.
