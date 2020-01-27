Home
From Bachchan Pandey to Jersey, Bollywood remakes of South Indian films to look forward to

From Bachchan Pandey to Jersey, Bollywood remakes of South Indian films to look forward to

Bollywood has taken inspiration from the South several times. This year, we will also get to watch Bollywood remakes of popular South Indian films. Check out the list and let us know which movie are you more excited about.
1231 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 5
    Bollywood remakes of South Indian films

    Bollywood remakes of South Indian films

    Bollywood has taken inspiration from the South several times. Over the years, we have seen many Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies. To mention a few, we have Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ghajini, Wanted, Singham, Rowdy Rathore, Drishyam and more. Last year, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starer Kabir Singh created a lot of buzz. Kabir Singh was a remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy. The ace director also directed Kabir Singh. The movie was a part of the discussion for several reasons including controversies. This year, we will also get to watch Bollywood remakes of popular South Indian films. Check out the list and let us know which movie are you more excited about.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Bachchan Pandey

    Bachchan Pandey

    A few months ago, Akshay Kumar announced his next titled 'Bachchan Pandey' with Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji. Kriti Sanon will be seen romancing the Khiladi Kumar in the same. For the uninitiated, Bachchan Pandey is inspired by Thala Ajith's Veeram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Laxmmi Bomb

    Laxmmi Bomb

    Akshay Kumar will be seen in yet another remake of South film. Akshay starrer Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of super hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana. The first poster of Akshay from the film was released a few weeks ago.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Jersey

    Jersey

    After giving a commendable performance in Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is all set to star in Jersey. The actor is prepping hard for the same. Jersey is a remake of the Telugu film with the same title. Several pictures of Shahid from the sets have already gone viral on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 5
    Tadap

    Tadap

    Suniel Shetty's son Ahan will be making his debut with Tadap. The same also stars Tara Sutaria as a female lead. Tadap is a remake of popular film RX 100.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

