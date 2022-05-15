Kesari to 83; Five Bollywood movies based on true events

Updated on May 15, 2022 03:32 AM IST   |  4.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Five Bollywood movies based on true stories

    Five Bollywood movies based on true stories

    Lately, Bollywood filmmakers have started throwing limelight on several untouched topics. Hindi movies are known for emotions, drama, romance, action, and more. Bollywood has come a long way from making black and white movies to showcasing stories attacking social stigmas. Several movies in the past have not only attacked social stigmas but have also become a commercial success. The film industry has always been a great place to celebrate Indian culture with various scales and genres. Bollywood has today entered the zone of making movies based on true stories. Neerja to Padmaavat, there are many stories based on true events. The twists and turns in fictional Bollywood movies keep the audience hooked on the television. Apart from storylines, our filmmakers are also appreciated for the way they depict real-life events and incidents on-screen. With the portrayal of true events, our filmmakers have perfectly depicted Indian history and educated our audience with information from the ancient past. Here are the latest Bollywood movies that are based on true stories.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 2 / 6
    Ranveer Singh in 83

    83

    Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Kapil Dev. The Kabir Khan directorial also features Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, and others in pivotal roles.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 3 / 6
    Akshay Kumar's Padman

    Padman

    Acclaimed filmmaker R. Balki's film 'Padman' is inspired by and based on the life of visionary Arunachalam Muruganantham.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 4 / 6
    Vicky kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike

    Uri: The Surgical Strike

    Vicky Kaushal's starrer is based on true events of the Indian retaliation to the 2016 Uri Attacks. This movie won multiple National Film Awards for its brilliance.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Sushant Singh starrer MS Dhoni

    MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

    Sushant Singh Rajput led MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film was released in 2016.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Akshay Kumar's Kesari

    Kesari

    Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is based on the famous Battle of Saragarhi (1897), where 21 Sikh soldiers fought against an army of Pashtun invaders.

    Photo Credit : YouTube