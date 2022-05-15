Kesari to 83; Five Bollywood movies based on true events

1 / 6

Five Bollywood movies based on true stories

Lately, Bollywood filmmakers have started throwing limelight on several untouched topics. Hindi movies are known for emotions, drama, romance, action, and more. Bollywood has come a long way from making black and white movies to showcasing stories attacking social stigmas. Several movies in the past have not only attacked social stigmas but have also become a commercial success. The film industry has always been a great place to celebrate Indian culture with various scales and genres. Bollywood has today entered the zone of making movies based on true stories. Neerja to Padmaavat, there are many stories based on true events. The twists and turns in fictional Bollywood movies keep the audience hooked on the television. Apart from storylines, our filmmakers are also appreciated for the way they depict real-life events and incidents on-screen. With the portrayal of true events, our filmmakers have perfectly depicted Indian history and educated our audience with information from the ancient past. Here are the latest Bollywood movies that are based on true stories.

Photo Credit : YouTube