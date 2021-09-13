Nitara Kumar’s PHOTOS with Akshay Kumar prove she is a complete ‘daddy’s little girl’

Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular names in the Bollywood industry. The A-listed actor has been grieving as he lost his mother, Aruna Bhatia, on September 8, 2021, revealing that he is feeling an “unbearable pain”. Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, who is often praised for his hard work and dedication towards his profession, but the actor has always had his family as his priority. The National Film Award winner has revealed that spending time with his family is his favourite thing to do in this world. The father of two, a girl, Nitara Kumar, and a son, Aarav Kumar, has always fulfilled every responsibility, giving them utmost happiness. Even though he loves both his children equally, his grown-up son is a little sensitive towards Twinkle Khanna, whereas his baby girl is often spotted being a complete “daddy’s little girl”. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar turns photographer for his daughter, Nitara Kumar, as he takes her to visit the museum.
Akshay has often been praised for inculcating the right values in his children and he set the internet on fire once again when he shared a picture of his morning walk with Nitara which turned into a life lesson.
The father-daughter duo having a blast together as they share a glimpse of their sunkissed day at the beach.
Akshay making her daughter, Nitara, play with harmless animals, teaching her to love them immensely.
Akshay Kumar gets clicked candidly while playing with his daughter, Nitara Kumar as they lay on the green grass at a park.