Nitara Kumar’s PHOTOS with Akshay Kumar prove she is a complete ‘daddy’s little girl’

Pictures of Nitara Kumar and Akshay Kumar giving father-daughter goals

Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular names in the Bollywood industry. The A-listed actor has been grieving as he lost his mother, Aruna Bhatia, on September 8, 2021, revealing that he is feeling an “unbearable pain”. Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, who is often praised for his hard work and dedication towards his profession, but the actor has always had his family as his priority. The National Film Award winner has revealed that spending time with his family is his favourite thing to do in this world. The father of two, a girl, Nitara Kumar, and a son, Aarav Kumar, has always fulfilled every responsibility, giving them utmost happiness. Even though he loves both his children equally, his grown-up son is a little sensitive towards Twinkle Khanna, whereas his baby girl is often spotted being a complete “daddy’s little girl”. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram