PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar & Hrithik Roshan cheer for warriors fighting against COVID 19 amid Janta Curfew

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan express gratitude to the unsung heroes

The fear of Coronavirus is real and its time every one of us starts realizing the same. India has taken a step forward by strictly obliging with the Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22, 2020, thereby trying to curb the situation like other countries. Moreover, people have acknowledged the work of all servicemen including doctors, nurses, municipal staff, journalists, policemen, etc. by clapping hands or beating utensils in their balconies during the evening hours. Our beloved Bollywood celebs have also joined this great initiative the exclusive pictures of which have now come to our hands. Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan are among others who have showcased their gratitude towards the unsung heroes in this unique manner. The two superstars could be seen together on the terrace while clapping hands and beating utensils along with other people. The same has been done by many Bollywood celebs including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. Meanwhile, let us have a look at the pictures of Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani