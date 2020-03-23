/
/
/
PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar & Hrithik Roshan cheer for warriors fighting against COVID 19 amid Janta Curfew
PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar & Hrithik Roshan cheer for warriors fighting against COVID 19 amid Janta Curfew
Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan have joined forces with everyone and showcased their gratitude towards all the servicemen including doctors, policemen, nurses, municipal stuff, etc. by clapping for them and beating utensils. Check out the pictures.
Written By
Swetlana Neog
3837 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 23, 2020 12:43 am
1 / 5
Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan express gratitude to the unsung heroes
The fear of Coronavirus is real and its time every one of us starts realizing the same. India has taken a step forward by strictly obliging with the Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22, 2020, thereby trying to curb the situation like other countries. Moreover, people have acknowledged the work of all servicemen including doctors, nurses, municipal staff, journalists, policemen, etc. by clapping hands or beating utensils in their balconies during the evening hours. Our beloved Bollywood celebs have also joined this great initiative the exclusive pictures of which have now come to our hands.
Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan are among others who have showcased their gratitude towards the unsung heroes in this unique manner. The two superstars could be seen together on the terrace while clapping hands and beating utensils along with other people. The same has been done by many Bollywood celebs including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. Meanwhile, let us have a look at the pictures of Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
2 / 5
Akshay Kumar joins others in acknowledging the servicemen
Akshay Kumar is someone who is high in spirits when it comes to doing some task and this is what we got to see in his recent pictures. Clad in an all-black outfit, the Padman actor can be seen beating a 'thali' and showing his respect to the selfless warriors.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
3 / 5
The Khiladi actor smiles and claps hands
The Khiladi actor flashes his widest smile as he claps hands along with others.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
4 / 5
Hrithik Roshan joins forces with Akshay Kumar
Hrithik Roshan also joins forces with Akshay Kumar and shows his gratitude to the servicemen. The best part is that the War actor is seen wearing gloves while doing the same thereby following precautionary measures for avoiding Coronavirus. This will surely serve as an inspiration for his fans.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
5 / 5
Hrithik claps his hands to show gratitude
Clad in an all-white outfit, Hrithik Roshan joins others in expressing gratitude to all the servicemen around the country who have been working continuously for the nation's well-being.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Add new comment