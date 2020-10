1 / 5

Akshay Kumar's latest photos

Akshay Kumar is one of the most talked about celebrities of Bollywood. The actor is creating huge buzz due to his upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb. He stars alongside Kiara Advani who has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Just a few days ago, the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb was released and it received a positive response from the audience. Fans of Akshay and Kiara are eagerly looking forward to the movie. Apart from Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay has also signed Bell Bottom. The Akshay Kumar starrer will also feature Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Fans of the star are beyond excited for the same. Akshay enjoys great popularity. He has been making many appearances in the city. Yesterday, Akshay ditched his luxurious car for a bike ride to reach on time. Today, the actor was snapped by the shutterbugs at the dubbing studio. The Bell Bottom star kept it casual and cool. Check out his latest pictures here.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani