Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi promote Bell Bottom in Juhu

Akshay Kumar starrer much-awaited spy thriller Bell Bottom’s trailer was released by the makers on Tuesday, August 3. Ever since the trailer has surfaced online, it has amassed a thunderous response from fans all across the country. While some are hailing Akshay’s uncanny character as a spy, on the other hand, Lara Dutta’s unrecognisable look as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has set the internet ablaze. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi essaying pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The plot of the film is inspired from the real life hijacking events that took place in the 1980s. A skillful undercover agent who is married, sharp-minded and an exceptional chess player, is assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane. Now, on Saturday, August 7, the cast of Bell Bottom was spotted outside Pooja Entertainment Office in Juhu to promote their upcoming film. Here’s taking an exclusive look at it.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani