Prithviraj: 5 best moments from Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar starrer trailer

Published on May 09, 2022 04:30 PM IST   |  2.9K
   
    5 best moments from Prithviraj trailer

    Ever since the first look of the film, Prithviraj was announced fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar in a pivotal role. The director of the film, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi revealed that he lived for almost 18 years with the story and today finally after a long wait, the audience got to experience the grandeur of this historical story. The trailer released and we bet fans must have gotten goosebumps. The trailer will take you back in time and will bring all the history chapters alive right in front of you. Akshay as the fearless king will make you sit on the edge of your seats and Manushi Chillar’s beauty will keep you hooked on your screens. Be it Sanjay Dutt’s presence or Sonu Sood’s avatar, everything about the trailer will win your heart. Check out 5 best moments from the trailer

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar Instagram

    Akshay Kumar's entry scene

    Akshay Kumar will portray the character of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. Indeed the actor looks remarkable as the warrior king and one will find it difficult to draw a difference in his reel life and real life persona. The way he gets down from the horse and walks in an intense manner on the battle field is just a little glimpse of what we are going to witness in the movie.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Manushi Chillar's entry scene

    Manushi Chillar as princess Sanyogita will keep you hooked on the trailer. She looks so pretty in every frame and especially in the first scene from the trailer where her smile will pierce straight into your heart.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Sanjay Dutt's intense looks

    Sanjay Dutt's presence is enough to make anything look very powerful. The way with which he fights in the trailer and the intensity in which he removes his sword in the battle field is enought to give you goosebumps.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Sonu Sood's avatar

    Sonu Sood and Akshay Kumar's camaraderie is quite evident in the trailer and we bet we will get to witness more of this brotherhood in the trailer.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Akshay & Manushi's romance

    This particular scene where Akshay Kumar teaches Manushi the skill of using a bow and arrow and the way how Manushi looks at him with love filled eyes is a visual treat indeed.

    Photo Credit : YouTube