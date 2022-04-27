Prithviraj to Selfiee: 8 upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar fans can look forward to

Akshay Kumar - the name doesn’t need an introduction. The actor, who made his debut with the 1991 release Saugandh, has managed to successfully carve a niche for himself. In his career of around three decades, Akshay not just emerged as an action star but also went on to try hands on different genres from family drama, horror comedy, action, social drama and more. The Khiladi Kumar has always aimed at presenting something new to the table and never miss a chance to entertain the audience.
Over the years, Akshay has given us several blockbusters and watching him on the big screen has been an absolute treat. And there is no stopping for Akshay as of now. The National Award winning actor has some interesting movies in the pipeline across genres, including suspense thriller, period drama, war film, etc, which will keep you excited to look forward to Akshay's upcoming projects. Here’s a list:
Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj happens to be a historical action drama based on warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty. The movie will feature Akshay in the titular role opposite Manushi Chhillar who will be making his Bollywood debut with Prithviraj. Apart from Akshay and Manushi, the movie will also star Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, etc in key roles. Prithviraj is slated to release on June 3 this year.
Starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles, Raksha Bandhan is a comedy-drama that revolves around the love and equation of brother and sister. Helmed by Anand L Rai, the movie will mark the filmmaker's second collaboration with Akshay after Atrangi Re.
This Abhishek Sharma directorial is a full-scale action-adventure entertainer and will star Akshay, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is reported that Akshay will be seen playing the role of an archaeologist in Ram Setu.
The satirical comedy-drama film is a sequel to Akshay’s 2012 release OMG - Oh My God. Apart from Akshay, this Amit Rai directorial will also feature Pankaj Tripathi in the lead.
Akshay Kumar will be collaborating with Emraan Hashmi for the first time in Raj Mehta’s Selfiee. The movie is a suspense thriller and is a remake of Prithviraj’s thrilling Malayalam drama, Driving License. Apart from Akshay and Emraan, the movie also stars Nushratt Bharuccha in lead.
Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in Gorkha. The movie is said to be based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army. Gorkha will be helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.
The superstar will be seen playing the lead role in the much talked about Hindi remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. The yet to be titled movie will also star Radhika Madan in the lead. Akshay had announced the movie with a video featuring Radhika dressed in a traditional look as she broke the coconut to mark the auspicious beginning of the movie.
Akshay Kumar will be collaborating with Tiger Shroff for the first time in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie happens to be an action film wherein Akshay will be seen as Bade Miyan while Tiger will play the role of Chote Miyan.
