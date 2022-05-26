Reading sessions to warm hugs, Akshay Kumar’s cute pics with Nitara are all about father’s unconditional love

Akshay Kumar – the name doesn’t need an introduction. He is an acclaimed action star and has proved his mettle in genres like comedy, family drama, horror-comedy, social drama and more. Akshay has always made it a point to present something new to the fans every time he has hit the screens and it is a treat to watch him online. But apart from winning hearts on the professional front, Akshay has also been making the headlines for his personal front.
The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor has been known for his image of a family man who doesn’t miss out on a chance to spend quality time with his loved ones. Despite having several releases in a year and a hectic schedule, Akshay makes sure to head out for vacations with his family and find peace in simple moments with them. In fact, the superstar and his wife Twinkle Khanna often shares beautiful pics Akshay with his little princess Nitara which are a treat to the fans. So today, we give you a glimpse into the Akshay and Nitara’s world which are all about father and daughter’s unconditional love.
Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna instagram
This monochromatic pic had the father and daughter duo enjoying a beautiful moment together and it was all about joy and peace.
Akshay, being the doting father that he is, was seen inculcating the right values in his little munchkin as they enjoyed reading sessions together.
Akshay, who is known for his love for action, was seen teaching some karate techniques to Nitara. The superstar had captioned the pic as, “One last kick before she leaves for her first karate exam. #karategirl”.
In this pic, Akshay was seen holding Nitara in his arms as she hugged him tightly. This pic spoke volumes about the father-daughter’s love. The Kesari actor captioned it as, “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug”.
Photo Credit : akshay kumar instagram
The Khiladi Kumar turned into daddy claus for his little princess and their Christmas celebrations were all love and smiles.
