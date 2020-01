1 / 11

Unmissable patriotic films to watch

India celebrates its 71st republic day today and we cannot be prouder of being an Indian. Bollywood has always celebrated the feeling of being an Indian through numerous patriotic films and some brilliant performances. From Border, LOC Kargil, Refugee, Zameen, Chak De India to Bharat, we have witnessed some of the best patriotic films of all time. On this occasion of the 71st Republic Day, we bring to you the list of some of the best patriotic movies that you must watch this republic day.

Photo Credit : Instagram