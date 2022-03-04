RRR to Prithviraj: 5 Big budget films of 2022

Bollywood has planned a fascinating year for its fans as there will be some super interesting and big-budget films to look forward to in the upcoming months. The year will be full of entertainment with leading actors and directors presenting promising performances and interesting plots. From Prithviraj to RRR, here are some big-budget Bollywood films of 2022.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the movie stars Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn. The tale revolves around revolutionaries and their battle for independence from British colonial rule in the 1920s. The film will release on March 25, 2022.
Photo Credit : RRR Official Instagram
This historical drama film Prithviraj depicts the story of ancient king Prithviraj Chauhan and his battle with Muhammad Ghori. The movie features Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie will hit the theatres on April 1, 2022.
This Ayan Mukerji's directorial stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The movie is the first part of an intended trilogy and is all set to be released on September 9, 2022.
Photo Credit : Brahmastra Official Instagram
This comedy-drama is a remake of the Hollywood movie Forest Gump where Aamir Khan recites Indian history as a man with a low IQ. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh, and others. The film is expected to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.
Photo Credit : Aamir Khan Productions Instagram
If you are looking for an action-filled spy thriller then this is the one you need to add to your watch list. This Arjun Rampal, Kangana Ranaut, and Divya Dutta starrer movie promise to have an exciting plot and a strong female lead. The movie is slated to be released on May 27.
Photo Credit : Kangana Ranaut's Instagram