RRR to Prithviraj: 5 Big budget films of 2022

Dhaakad

If you are looking for an action-filled spy thriller then this is the one you need to add to your watch list. This Arjun Rampal, Kangana Ranaut, and Divya Dutta starrer movie promise to have an exciting plot and a strong female lead. The movie is slated to be released on May 27.

Photo Credit : Kangana Ranaut's Instagram