Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar: 5 on-screen jodis reuniting in 2022

The year 2022 seems to be a year full of nostalgia in the Bollywood film industry. A host of our favourite on-screen couples who created a lot of buzzes when they were cast together in films are set to reunite this year. Of course, when these popular pairs come together on the big screen, there is a lot of excitement as well as anticipation about how they would look in the given roles. Take a look at some blockbuster jodis who are all set to reunite and make a blast this year with their sizzling chemistries.
The two were a part of the movie 3 Idiots which was released in 2009. Later, they were cast opposite each other in Talaash. The pair is now all set to reunite for Advait Chandan's directorial Laal Singh Chaddha where Aamir will be seen playing the main character, while Kareena will be seen as his ladylove.
The actor had worked with Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha as husband and wife. The two are reuniting after five years for Aanand L Rai's directorial Raksha Bandhan.
The movie Shehzada is a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which released in 2020. The movie brings back Kriti and Kartik whose chemistry was much loved in Luka Chuppi.
The actor was Deepika's first co-star in her debut movie Om Shanti Om, and they continued to work together in hits like Happy New Year and Chennai Express. This on-screen pair is a mass favourite and now they are coming together for Pathan. This highly anticipated thriller movie also stars John Abraham who will also be reunited with Deepika Padukone after Desi Boyz.
The actress is all set to reunite with her first-ever co-star from the movie Heropanti. Tiger and Kriti's chemistry was appreciated in their debut movie and their upcoming Vikas Bahl directorial film Ganapath has already raised a lot of expectations.
