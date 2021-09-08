Twinkle Khanna & Akshay Kumar's PICS prove they are head over heels in love

1 / 6

Pictures of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna giving major couple goals

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most loved and adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The actor has often revealed that his biggest strength and support comes from his wife, also giving her the credit for all his success. For those who don’t know, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna met each other during a photo shoot for the first time, where Akshay Kumar fell in “love at first sight”. When the two got to know each other better during the shooting of their movie, Mela, they felt an instant connection and love started to brew. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and have been in a happy marriage for two decades. Here are the pictures of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna that will make you believe that the couple is head-over-heels in love with each other. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla