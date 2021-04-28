Advertisement
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar: Adorable PHOTOS of the power couple prove they have off the charts chemistry

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar: Adorable PHOTOS of the power couple prove they have off the charts chemistry

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s adorable pictures together prove that they are completely in love with each other. Read ahead to take a look.
1970 reads Mumbai
    Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's adorable pictures

    Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s adorable pictures

    Akshay Kumar is a very popular name in the Bollywood and Hollywood industry. The overachiever has done great work on-screen and has successfully created a huge fanbase for himself in his career spanning over three decades. Akshay Kumar has often revealed during many media interactions that his biggest strength and support and the real reason for his success is his wife, Twinkle Khanna. The two met each other for the first time during a photoshoot where Akshay Kumar fell in “love at first sight”. They were then cast to play the lead characters in the movie, Mela where they got to know each other better, and love instantly started to brew between the two. Even though Twinkle Khanna thought of their relationship as a “fling” at first, both the actors were deeply loyal and committed towards each other. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar tied the knot with each other on January 17, 2001, and have been in a very solid and happy marriage ever since. Here are some adorable pictures of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar that will make many believe that the celebrity couple has great chemistry and are so-in-love with each other even after two decades of marriage. Read ahead to know more.

    Monochrome clicks

    Monochrome clicks

    Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar get clicked together in this monochrome picture, goofying around with each other.

    Vacationing together

    Vacationing together

    Twinkle and Akshay get clicked on their vacation together enjoying the beautiful waters.

    "#Gratitudeisthebestattitude"

    “#Gratitudeisthebestattitude”

    Akshay Kumar clicks a selfie with Twinkle Khanna revealing, “gratitudeisthebestattitude”.

    Birthday wishes

    Birthday wishes

    Akshay Kumar shares a picture of the celebrity couple cycling together, to wish Twinkle Khanna a very “happy birthday”.

    Anniversary wishes

    Anniversary wishes

    Twinkle and Akshay’s perfect picture wishing each other a very “Happy Anniversary”.

    Happy faces

    Happy faces

    Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar click a selfie together having their happy faces on.

    #Bestfriends

    #Bestfriends

    Twinkle Khanna shares a candid picture with Akshay Kumar revealing that he is her "#bestfriend".