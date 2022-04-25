Al Pacino Birthday: Check out 6 iconic roles played by the actor that left us inspired

Throughout the years, Hollywood has delivered some fantastic stories, films, and directors, but the actors have always been at the top of the mountain. From Gene Kelly and Humphrey Bogart to Will Smith and Tom Hanks, Tinseltown has never been short on star power. There has been one who has stood among the finest across a five-decade period, regardless of generation. Al Pacino has given audiences legendary roles ranging from Tony Montana to Jimmy Hoffa. Even when Hollywood was attempting to box performers, Pacino sought more and wanted viewers to see his versatility in roles. On his 82nd birthday today, let's take a look back at her best 6 roles.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
If there was one guy who could portray the Devil, it was Al Pacino. John Milton owned a thriving legal business in New York City and hired a young lawyer, portrayed by Keanu Reeves, as his understudy.
One of history's most talked-about mobsters was transported to the big screen in a manner that many didn't anticipate. Al Pacino finally collaborated with famous filmmaker Martin Scorsese and delivered a performance that many had hoped for if these two ever worked together.
Al Pacino was in his bag as Lefty Ruggiero. Pacino adopted a part that was tailor-made for him and added something that underworld films lacked: heart. Lefty paid the ultimate price for his mistakes, yet it was still unjust how things turned out for him.
Al Pacino has a long list of credits prior to The Godfather. But, following The Godfather, Corleone would be remembered as one of the greatest characters of all time. Here he was a kid keeping up with some of Hollywood's greatest stars. As Michael Corleone, Pacino tried all he could to avoid the criminal world that his family was part of.
By this point, fans had grown accustomed to seeing Pacino play the bad guy. Maybe not so horrible in terms of loathing for his character, but he's on the wrong side of the law. Pacino was a master of dialogue in Heat. There was no trace of Carlito or Tony Montana, but rather of Michael Corleone with a badge.
Al Pacino altered the Hollywood landscape with only one character. Pacino revolutionized the way the world perceives hip hop culture with Tony Montana. Montana was not a decent person; in fact, he was pure evil. He came into the drug trade with a few corpses under his belt, but there was something about him that drew everyone in.
