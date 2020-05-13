Advertisement
Alaya F: From floral midi dress to an oversized tee; Take cues for the ultimate summer look from the actress

Alaya F's on screen performance has already blown our minds, today take a look at her stylish outfits which will help you style yourself for this summer.
120474 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 12:04 am
  • 1 / 16
    Check out these looks to steal from Alaya F this summer

    Check out these looks to steal from Alaya F this summer

    Alaya F has impressed the nation with her outstanding acting and strong onscreen appearance in Jawaani Jaaneman. The 22-year-old actress was a social media queen even before her much anticipated debut on the big screen. With positive feedback and praise from both the audience and the critics since her first release, there is another treat for the audience with Alaya F signing her second film with Pooja Entertainment. "I am a fan of pressure. It feels good when I get exhausted after work. Work has become my passion now. I enjoy being pressurised in terms of work," she added. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the rom-com "Jawaani Jaaneman" featured Saif Ali Khan and Tabu as Alaya's on-screen father and mother respectively. Sharing her experience working with such two talented senior actors, Alaya said: "Initially, I was intimidated by them but they never made me feel I am their junior. Both of them are extremely motivating and inspiring. There are loving people. There's so much to learn from them." The actress has been making productive use of her life indoors by indulging in painting, sketching, yoga and has been indulging in some fun videos with her mom actress Pooja Bedi and younger brother Omar F. Alaya who is also looked at for her amazing fashion sense is surely ruling hearts with her impeccable style statements. It's hard to find a look she can't pull off-whether it 's urban chic off duty look or a red carpet look. Today we have some stunning summer looks of the actress which can inspire you for this summer post lockdown. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 16
    Yellow midi dress

    Yellow midi dress

    A bodycon yellow midi dress which suits you and the sunny sky as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 16
    Crop top with denim shorts

    Crop top with denim shorts

    Crop top with denim shorts and the perfect sneakers go hand in hand.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 16
    A tank top with a striped shirt

    A tank top with a striped shirt

    Sassy yet classy look for a brunch.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 16
    Floral flowy dress

    Floral flowy dress

    Go for a light shade floral dress for a stunning look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 16
    A plain white shirt

    A plain white shirt

    A must have in every summer closet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    Sport the colour Beige

    Sport the colour Beige

    Opt for playsuits, jumpsuits or dresses in this shade.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 16
    Denim never goes wrong

    Denim never goes wrong

    Denim pants and a denim shirt can be your rescue last moment buddies .

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 16
    A cool graphic tee

    A cool graphic tee

    Sport a cool printed graphic tee with a skirt or shorts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 16
    A black classy playsuit

    A black classy playsuit

    A black mini playsuit is perfect for that late party or post work outing.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 16
    A cool set of co ords

    A cool set of co ords

    Wear a cool co ord set for a meetup with your best pals and sport a funky hairstyle like the actress here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 16
    A mini yellow dress

    A mini yellow dress

    Be the life of a party in a cute mini dress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 13 / 16
    Experiment with your sleeves

    Experiment with your sleeves

    Go for ruffles or asymmetrical sleeves like Alaya F in this outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    Make a statement with an oversized teeshirt dress

    Make a statement with an oversized teeshirt dress

    From the print to her edgy look, we love everything about this look of the actress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 15 / 16
    A simple white tee

    A simple white tee

    Experiment with your plain white tee looks like Alaya F did by pairing it with a denim skirt.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 16 / 16
    Caption tees are a thing now

    Caption tees are a thing now

    You can wear your opinion and create some classy style statements with your look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

