Alaya F: From floral midi dress to an oversized tee; Take cues for the ultimate summer look from the actress

Check out these looks to steal from Alaya F this summer

Alaya F has impressed the nation with her outstanding acting and strong onscreen appearance in Jawaani Jaaneman. The 22-year-old actress was a social media queen even before her much anticipated debut on the big screen. With positive feedback and praise from both the audience and the critics since her first release, there is another treat for the audience with Alaya F signing her second film with Pooja Entertainment. "I am a fan of pressure. It feels good when I get exhausted after work. Work has become my passion now. I enjoy being pressurised in terms of work," she added. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the rom-com "Jawaani Jaaneman" featured Saif Ali Khan and Tabu as Alaya's on-screen father and mother respectively. Sharing her experience working with such two talented senior actors, Alaya said: "Initially, I was intimidated by them but they never made me feel I am their junior. Both of them are extremely motivating and inspiring. There are loving people. There's so much to learn from them." The actress has been making productive use of her life indoors by indulging in painting, sketching, yoga and has been indulging in some fun videos with her mom actress Pooja Bedi and younger brother Omar F. Alaya who is also looked at for her amazing fashion sense is surely ruling hearts with her impeccable style statements. It's hard to find a look she can't pull off-whether it 's urban chic off duty look or a red carpet look. Today we have some stunning summer looks of the actress which can inspire you for this summer post lockdown. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram