Check out Alaya F's photos with her brother Omar

Coronavirus seems to have brought a lot of things on standstill ever since it hit China. The noble virus has forced people all around the world to stay safe indoors. Just like the entire world, things in Bollywood have changed a lot too. A major Bollywood stars have been doing their bit for the nation staying indoors by promoting the need of being helpful to the government by staying indoors and to help the people really in need of our support during this critical time by making some donations. Some of the stars have led their social media profiles to go through drastic changes as they keeping their fans entertained more than ever with their social media photos and videos. Videos especially the Tik Toks questionnaires are a sensation worldwide now. The newest member to join these fun viral videos is actress Alaya F, she uploaded a video with her mom, Pooja Bedi, and brother Omar answering some funny questions about each other like who is most likely too. The actress who made her debut last year opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu impressed us with her debut movie Jawaani Jaaneman. We couldn't help but look up at these cute unmissable photos of hers with her family, especially her younger brother Omar. Have a look at these cute pictures of the siblings

Photo Credit : Instagram