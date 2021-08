1 / 6

Alaya F’s candid pictures flaunting her natural beauty

Alaya F is an emerging actor in Bollywood. She is the daughter of the actor, Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of Kabir Bedi and late Protima Bedi. Having completed her studies, Alaya F then went to the New York Film Academy and has also learnt professional contemporary and kathak dance styles. Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with the Saif Ali Khan starrer, Jawaani Jaaneman. This Nitin Kakkar comedy drama won her Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Even though there has not been any other release of Alaya F, here are candid pictures of Alaya F that will prove she is a born star. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Alaya F Instagram