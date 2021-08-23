Alaya F: PHOTOS of the actor will make fans look forward to watch her in Freddy

1 / 6

Alaya F’s pictures that will make fans look forward to watch her on-screen again

Alaya F is an actor in the Bollywood industry. She is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi, and the granddaughter of Promita and Kabir Bedi. After completing her education from the New York Film Academy, Alaya F made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with the Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. She even received a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for the Nitin Kakkar comedy drama and fans have expressed they wish to see Alaya F on-screen again. Alaya F has signed another movie and will soon be seen acting on-screen again as she has come on-board for Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy. Here are pictures of Alaya F that will make fans await to watch her in her upcoming drama, Freddy. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Alaya F Instagram