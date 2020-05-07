Alaya F's sun kissed photos will leave you mesmerised; Check out

1 / 9

Alaya F's gorgeous golden hour photos are unmissable

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F has been the talk of the town ever since her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman was announced. The actress' performance in the movie got highly appreciated and praised by the critics as well as the audiences. The star enjoys a massive fan following on social media thanks to her impeccable beauty and fashion sense. Speaking about social media, Alaya spoke in an interview about the pros, cons and competition owing to social media. She said, "Your movies get promoted better, brands want to sign you more, it's a huge part of the business. The numbers are so important, it creates a difference in what you get paid."Alaya revealed, "This is back to when 50,000 followers was a big deal, and I had them. I used to feel yeah, I have the most number of followers from that slot you know. Cut to Dhadak was announced and Janhvi made her account public, and overnight she had like 500 thousand followers, cut to Sara's debut and her following went up. And, I was like, ‘what, I put in so much effort in this." However, her Instagram account is currently on a following of over 770K and her pictures often go viral. Alaya is enjoying amid lockdown with her brother Omar and mom Pooja. Their hilarious tik toks, Alaya's stunning home photoshoots to her art pieces, her feed is a true delight for her fans! Her latest sun-kissed photos received a lot of love and craze amongst her fans. On that note, check out her most gorgeous golden hour photos which are a treat to the eyes.

Photo Credit : Instagram