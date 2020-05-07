/
Alaya F's sun kissed photos will leave you mesmerised; Check out
Alaya F was a truly a breath of fresh air in her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan. Her social media feed is a delight for her fans. Have a look at some of her best sun-kissed photos which will surely make your day.
Alaya F's gorgeous golden hour photos are unmissable
Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F has been the talk of the town ever since her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman was announced. The actress' performance in the movie got highly appreciated and praised by the critics as well as the audiences. The star enjoys a massive fan following on social media thanks to her impeccable beauty and fashion sense. Speaking about social media, Alaya spoke in an interview about the pros, cons and competition owing to social media. She said, "Your movies get promoted better, brands want to sign you more, it's a huge part of the business. The numbers are so important, it creates a difference in what you get paid."Alaya revealed, "This is back to when 50,000 followers was a big deal, and I had them. I used to feel yeah, I have the most number of followers from that slot you know. Cut to Dhadak was announced and Janhvi made her account public, and overnight she had like 500 thousand followers, cut to Sara's debut and her following went up. And, I was like, ‘what, I put in so much effort in this." However, her Instagram account is currently on a following of over 770K and her pictures often go viral. Alaya is enjoying amid lockdown with her brother Omar and mom Pooja. Their hilarious tik toks, Alaya's stunning home photoshoots to her art pieces, her feed is a true delight for her fans! Her latest sun-kissed photos received a lot of love and craze amongst her fans. On that note, check out her most gorgeous golden hour photos which are a treat to the eyes.
One happy soul
Alaya captioned this pretty picture as, "Ooooh sunset light!! Please take photos of me! Pls pls!”
Golden hour
Jawaani Jaaneman debutante flaunts her stylish avatar in the golden hour.
Stunning as ever
She is indeed one hell of a stunner and this pic is a proof.
A spectacular artist
Here's Alaya unleashing her inner artist amid lockdown.
Gorgeous and how!
We are sure you won't be able to take your eyes off this mesmerising beauty.
Beauty personified
We cannot wait to watch her on-screen again!
Picture perfect
This click is indeed a picture-perfect as Alaya poses amid golden hour.
A ray of sunshine
Alaya's life in the sunshine is surely full of happy vibes.
