From comparisons with other star kids to nepotism, Alaya F's statements prove she is one beauty with brains

Nepotism

Nepotism is still the topic of discussion in Bollywood. In an interview with ET, Alaya was asked about her stand on Nepotism, she said, "Nepotism is real and it does exist. Privilege is a real thing and it does exist. Not Ananya, not Janhvi or anyone intends to make that less of an issue or not give it the importance it deserves. My take on it is that we just have to be aware of the fact that we are privileged and our struggle isn't as great as a lot of people's struggles. So even in our struggles, it is nothing compared to what a lot of people have to go through."

