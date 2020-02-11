Home
/
Photos
/
Alaya Furniturewalla
/
From comparisons with other star kids to nepotism, Alaya F's statements prove she is one beauty with brains

From comparisons with other star kids to nepotism, Alaya F's statements prove she is one beauty with brains

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. She recently made her debut in Bollywood with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. Check out her interesting statements so far.
3548 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Alaya F's interesting statements

    Alaya F's interesting statements

    Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. The star kid enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She recently marked her debut in Bollywood with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya shared screen space with Tabu and Saif Ali Khan in the same. Jawaani Jaaneman released on 31 January and it is doing average at the box office. The new star kid on the block i.e. Alaya is getting praised for her performance in the film. Apart from her acting in Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya has managed to make headlines with her interesting statements. From talking about nepotism to her comparisons with Love Aaj Kal star Sara Ali Khan, Alaya has spoken about some of the interesting things so far. In case you missed any, check out her statements here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Nepotism

    Nepotism

    Nepotism is still the topic of discussion in Bollywood. In an interview with ET, Alaya was asked about her stand on Nepotism, she said, "Nepotism is real and it does exist. Privilege is a real thing and it does exist. Not Ananya, not Janhvi or anyone intends to make that less of an issue or not give it the importance it deserves. My take on it is that we just have to be aware of the fact that we are privileged and our struggle isn't as great as a lot of people's struggles. So even in our struggles, it is nothing compared to what a lot of people have to go through."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Comparisons

    Comparisons

    Ever since she made her debut, Alaya is being compared with other star kids. In an interview with a leading daily, Alaya mentioned that she doesn't mind comparisons and she doesn't need competition.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    On having more followers than Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

    On having more followers than Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

    Alaya recently revealed that she thought it was a big deal that she had more followers than Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    On admiring Sara and Janhvi

    On admiring Sara and Janhvi

    Alaya once mentioned that she really admire Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. She further revealed that she has learned a lot from them by watching their interviews and work.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Found her true calling

    Found her true calling

    Before becoming an actor, Alaya had a keen interest in filmmaking.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    On her parents

    On her parents

    In an interview with Pinkvilla, Alaya mentioned that she shares a good relationship with her mom and dad including stepmom and her mom Pooja Bedi's fiancee.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Airport Looks to Street Fashion: Suhana Khan\'s wardrobe perfectly defines the millennial style
Airport Looks to Street Fashion: Suhana Khan's wardrobe perfectly defines the millennial style
Hina Khan\'s killer washboard abs in THESE photos are hard to miss; Check it out
Hina Khan's killer washboard abs in THESE photos are hard to miss; Check it out
To All the Boys 2: Lana Condor\'s THESE beauty looks deserves more than just hearts this Valentine\'s day
To All the Boys 2: Lana Condor's THESE beauty looks deserves more than just hearts this Valentine's day
Nysa Devgn is a bundle of cuteness and her RARE childhood photos are unmissable
Nysa Devgn is a bundle of cuteness and her RARE childhood photos are unmissable
Nora Fatehi: Affair with Prince Narula to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa controversy, here\'s when the diva made headlines
Nora Fatehi: Affair with Prince Narula to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa controversy, here's when the diva made headlines
PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan looks beyond adorable as he enjoys a piggyback ride on Saif Ali Khan\'s shoulders
PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan looks beyond adorable as he enjoys a piggyback ride on Saif Ali Khan's shoulders

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement