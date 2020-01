1 / 6

Newcomer Alaya F is here to rule and these pictures are a proof

Jawaani Jaaneman's trailer has left us impatient for the release of the movie as the trailer which just got released today looks promising. Saif Ali Khan is starring and co-producing in the movie which is being directed by none other than Nitin Kakkar. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu will be seen together on the big screen in Jawaani Jaaneman 20 years after Hum Saath Saath Hain. Alaya F will be making her debut in Bollywood with this movie and she will be sharing screen space with none other than Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. For the uninitiated, Alaya is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of the legendary actor Kabir Bedi. Alaya already has a huge fan following on her social media thanks to her beauty plus she is a vivid social media user hence her social media is filled with gorgeous pictures of herself. We have picked these photos of the debutant which proves that she is here to rule, Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram