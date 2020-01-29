/
PHOTOS: 10 stylish looks of Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F proves her fashion game is on point
Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F is currently creating a lot of buzz due to her upcoming debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. She has been winning hearts with her stunning promotional outfits for Jawaani Jaaneman. Check out her best stylish moments.
Mamta Naik
Mumbai
Updated: January 29, 2020 02:41 pm
Alaya F's most stylish looks
Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F is currently creating a lot of buzz due to her upcoming debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. Fans already believe that Alaya will stand out in the industry and successfully prove that she's more just a star kid. Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is scheduled to hit the theatre screens on January 31, 2020. Even before she announced her debut in Bollywood, Alaya enjoyed a massive fan following on social media. Earlier, she won hearts with her befitting reply to trolls. She is also always praised for her chill style. Yes, Alaya has an amazing sense of style. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying it in Indian or western outfits, Alaya knows how to add her own glam to her personal style. The upcoming star seems to be comfortable in experimenting with bold fashion choices. She has been currently winning hearts with her stunning promotional outfits for Jawaani Jaaneman. Check out her best stylish moments.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Lady in white
The star kid looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this white dress. It is a perfect outfit when you want to keep it simple yet stylish.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Stunner
For one of her promotional events, Alaya opted for a black outfit. She absolutely nailed it!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Can't take our eyes off
Here's how you can team up your black skirt!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Shining bright in yellow
The actress can perfectly manage to look stylish in traditional outfits. Speaking of this one, she is looking gorgeous in the yellow outfit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Vacay feels
Do you need fashion inspiration for your next vacation? Here it is!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Nailed it
Alaya knows how to nail the denim on denim look with ease and perfection.
Photo Credit : Instagram
At her stylish best
We are totally in love with this look of the actress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Style goals
Alaya knows how to keep it simple yet stylish.
Photo Credit : Instagram
