PHOTOS: Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F is fond of tattoos and here's all you need to know about her ink

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F is fond of tattoos and often flaunts them on social media. As we look forward to seeing more of her in Bollywood, here's a look at her beautiful tattoos.
Updated: January 31, 2020 05:28 pm
    Alaya F's tattoos decoded

    Alaya F's tattoos decoded

    Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F made her debut opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman released today and Alaya is getting praised for her performance in the same. The star kid enjoys a huge fan base. She was popular even before she made her debut in Bollywood. Alaya is popularly known for her sense of style. Kabir Bedi's granddaughter manages to look her best in any outfit, be it in a traditional lehenga or any western outfit. The beautiful star kid recently won hearts with her promotional looks for Jawaani Jaaneman. If you follow her on Instagram, then you'd know that she keeps sharing her stunning selfies and pictures from photoshoots. One thing you'd have noticed that she has many tattoos. Yes, Alaya is fond of tattoos and often flaunts them on social media. As we look forward to seeing more of her in Bollywood, here's a look at her beautiful tattoos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    POSITIVITY

    POSITIVITY

    The actress has the word "Positivity" written on her right forearm. When asked her about it, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Alaya revealed that she got it inked when she was done feeling negative about things all the time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Angel Wings and Quote on her back

    Angel Wings and Quote on her back

    The Jawaani Jaaneman actress also has angel wings on her shoulder. Other than that, she has the quote "Still I Rise" by Maya Angelou as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Fly on her back

    Fly on her back

    She also a fly along with some digits tattooed on her back.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Wrist tattoo

    Wrist tattoo

    She also has a tattoo on her wrist which she flaunts all the time. However, we are not aware of what her wrist tattoo is.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Tattoo on the upper left arm

    Tattoo on the upper left arm

    In this pic, Alaya can be seen flaunting her tattoo on the upper left arm.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

