Pooja Bedi & Alaya F’s PHOTOS that give major ‘mother daughter goals’

Alaya F & Pooja Bedi's bond

Actor Alaya F is just one-film old but she sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. However, in the recent past, it’s her mother who has been grabbing attention on social media. On Saturday, October 17, Pooja Bedi took to Twitter to express her candid opinion about Aryan Khan’s arrest. She questioned why he was sent to jail even though no drugs were found on him. According to her, it is appalling that an ‘innocent kid’ is locked up behind bars away from his family. She also opined how this entire incident can be ‘psychologically damaging’ to Aryan Khan. Pooja Bedi tweeted, “If no drugs were found on #AryanKhan isn't it appalling that an innocent kid is made to spend days & days in lockup? Its psychologically damaging to be put in jail for no reason. The judicial system needs a major revamp... such systems create criminals by punishing innocents.” Just a day after, she also took to Instagram to share that she has been tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus. However, what left fans shocked was her revelation of not taking the COVID-19 vaccination. She shared, “COVID POSITIVE!!!! I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose / choose to stay unvaccinated as it's my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what's right for you. Each to their own. Caution. not panic.” Speaking of her bond with Alaya F, going by their social media profile it appears that the duo share a great camaraderie with each other. Hence, here we have curated a few photos of the two that has given major ‘mother daughter goals’ to fans in the past.

Photo Credit : Alaya F Instagram