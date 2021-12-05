6 PHOTOS of the Money Heist cast that already make us miss the iconic series

1 / 6

We miss the Money Heist cast already!

Money Heist has recently concluded with Season 5 Volume 2 which was the last of what it had in store for fans worldwide. While the Money Heist cast has already said their goodbyes on screen and offscreen (via social media platforms), it is only natural for fans worldwide to miss them and crave more content! The brand new episodes of Money Heist had fans laud the makers and the cast members even more, and unlike other famous shows and their twisted endings, Money Heist served just what the fans were looking for. The series has definitely been a rollercoaster ride, and what is more interesting is that despite ending on a satisfactory note, fans wish to witness another season, or just one other episode again! For the fans who are missing Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero and others just a little more today, here are some of the behind-the-scenes photos of the cast. Take a look at them:

Photo Credit : Alvaro Morte Instagram