6 PHOTOS of the Money Heist cast that already make us miss the iconic series

Money Heist has recently concluded with Season 5 Volume 2 which was the last of what it had in store for fans worldwide. While the Money Heist cast has already said their goodbyes on screen and offscreen (via social media platforms), it is only natural for fans worldwide to miss them and crave more content! The brand new episodes of Money Heist had fans laud the makers and the cast members even more, and unlike other famous shows and their twisted endings, Money Heist served just what the fans were looking for. The series has definitely been a rollercoaster ride, and what is more interesting is that despite ending on a satisfactory note, fans wish to witness another season, or just one other episode again!
For the fans who are missing Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero and others just a little more today, here are some of the behind-the-scenes photos of the cast. Take a look at them:
Photo Credit : Alvaro Morte Instagram
The Money Heist cast has had their fun moments, and this throwback picture from Alvaro Morte's social media platform is from one of them!
The two brothers aka The Professor (Alvaro Morte) and Berlin (Pedro Alonso) didn't hesitate to click this amazing selfie and we are glad they did!
This is a selfie we never knew we needed! Ursula Corbero and Jaime Lorente look stunning as they pose for a lovely photo.
Photo Credit : Ursula Corbero Instagram
Ursula Corbero and Miguel Herran are our lovebirds aka Tokyo and Rio! The photo looks precious!
How cute is this picture of the two epic women from the series? Alba Flores and Ursula Corbero pose with each other and we can't get over the cuteness!