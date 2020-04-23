Money Heist: All you need to know about Alba Flores aka Nairobi of La Casa de Papel

1 / 7

All you need to know about Alba Flores

It's been weeks since the fourth season of Money Heist dropped on Netflix and it is still creating a lot of buzz for various reasons. One is the death of everyone's most favourite character Nairobi which is played by Alba Flores. (SPOILER ALERT) In Season 4, Nairobi died by the hands of Gandia, and fans of the character are still not over it. Nairobi was known to be tough, realistic, intelligent, and respectful team leader of the group. A few days ago, the makers of the show shared a video in which the actress watched her first and last scene on the show before bidding goodbye to the show. On her last day on the sets, Alba also delivered an emotional farewell speech. The Spanish actress confessed it was an end of an era for her. The actress who plays the iconic character said, "For some people in the team, with some people of the team, it's been many years. I want to thank you all for everything you've taught me. I've grown as an actress, more than I ever imagine I would and as a person." The actress' character will be missed by many as her fans are still coming to terms with her character's fate in the show. Today, we bring you some interesting and unknown facts about the actress.

Photo Credit : Netflix