Money Heist: All you need to know about Alba Flores aka Nairobi of La Casa de Papel
It's been weeks since the fourth season of Money Heist dropped on Netflix and it is still creating a lot of buzz. The death of the show's most favourite character Nairobi which is played by Alba Flores broke many hearts. Today, we bring you some interesting and unknown facts about the actress.
Published: April 23, 2020 01:42 pm
All you need to know about Alba Flores
It's been weeks since the fourth season of Money Heist dropped on Netflix and it is still creating a lot of buzz for various reasons. One is the death of everyone's most favourite character Nairobi which is played by Alba Flores. (SPOILER ALERT) In Season 4, Nairobi died by the hands of Gandia, and fans of the character are still not over it. Nairobi was known to be tough, realistic, intelligent, and respectful team leader of the group. A few days ago, the makers of the show shared a video in which the actress watched her first and last scene on the show before bidding goodbye to the show. On her last day on the sets, Alba also delivered an emotional farewell speech. The Spanish actress confessed it was an end of an era for her. The actress who plays the iconic character said, "For some people in the team, with some people of the team, it's been many years. I want to thank you all for everything you've taught me. I've grown as an actress, more than I ever imagine I would and as a person." The actress' character will be missed by many as her fans are still coming to terms with her character's fate in the show. Today, we bring you some interesting and unknown facts about the actress.
Family
The Spanish actress is a daughter of musician and composer Antonio Flores and Ana Villa, a theatrical producer.
Started young
At the age of 13, she started taking acting classes.
The beginning
The actress' acting career began in 2005 when she was cast for minor roles in El Calentito and Luna del miel en Hiroshima. In TV, she participated in an episode of the series the El comisario in 2006. She later starred in many shows.
Recorded her father's theme song
In 2009, Alba recorded her father's theme song 'I cannot fall in love with you," for the soundtrack of a movie by Roberto Santiago, Al final del camino.
Big break
The actress got her first big break in 2015 in vis-à-vis, a Spanish women's prison drama.
Money Heist
In 2017, she became a part of Netflix's hit show Money Heist also known as La Casa de Papel. In an interview with Vanity Fair Spain, she said, "Everything changed with Netflix."
