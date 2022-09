Happy Birthday Alexis Bledel

Alexis Bledel turns 41! The actress is best known for her role as Rory Gilmore on the television series Gilmore Girls. She was also part of the famous series The Handmaid's Tale and had a recurring role in Mad Men. Her commendable acting has garnered much praise and many accolades for the actress. Besides her acting prowess, Bledel is also loved by fans for her simple fashion as never keeps her red carpet looking complicated and messy. Scroll down further to check out some of her best looks from red carpets.