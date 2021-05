1 / 8

Bollywood actors clicked with their cats

Bollywood actors have a huge fanbase all around the world. Fans consider the celebrities as their idols and follow everything they do. They always take a special interest in knowing what is going on in their favourite actor’s personal life. Many of the Bollywood actors have been very open about their relationship status and have often been spotted showering love on their loved ones, including their better-halves, families and also their pets. Many of the actors from the movie industry find comfort in going back home to a house filled with love by their adorable cats. Actors share a very special relationship with their cats and from taking them on vacations to sharing sweet pictures with them, they are always spotted celebrating and spending time with their pet cat. Having a feline at home is also emotionally healthy and that is the reason why it comes as no surprise that many celebrities love their cats. Here are adorable pictures of Bollywood actors with their cats that prove that they are complete cat-lovers. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram