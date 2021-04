1 / 7

Actors who vacationed in Maldives amid the second wave of Coronavirus

It has been noticed that of late the favourite vacation place for the celebs in India has become Maldives. Every second day there is a picture of some of the other Bollywood actor goint to Maldives, vacationing at the tropical island or returning from there. Even though fans have always supported these actors by instantly liking and sharing their vacation posts, currently, the situation is different. The Bollywood actors have been receiving a lot of backlash from the people for flying away to Maldives during the second wave of COVID-19 and sharing pictures of themselves enjoying, while there are many who are suffering to even stay alive. After the many complaints that came their way, the Health Protection Agency of Maldives has temporarily banned tourists from India to avoid the spread of this deadly virus as the cases are on a rise in the country. Here are the Bollywood actors who were spotted vacationing in Maldives amid the second wave of the COVID-19. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani