Alia Bhatt shared a monochrome photo in which Ranbir Kapoor can be seen giving a peck on Alia's nose. Sharing the image, she captioned it as "Home," followed by an infinity emoticon.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli held each other and smiled as they posed together in London. She captioned it: "The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person (red heart emoji) #MissingHubby too much post."
Shah Rukh Khan happily poses with his stunt double Hasit Savani in Brahmastra. In the image, Hasit and King Khan can be seen in similar outfits.
Katrina Kaif offered a glimpse of her Monday mood. She has opted for a no-makeup look and a wet hairdo. Sharing the pictures with her fans, she wrote, "#mondaymood."
Janhvi Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white bodycon mini dress. The strappy dress also featured a plunging neckline. Sharing it on her Instagram, she wrote: "passionate from miles away, passive with the things u say."
