Alia Bhatt is currently in one of the best phases of her life. The actress who got married earlier this year to long-time boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are all set to become parents. Despite her pregnancy, the actress is not ready to stop and manages to strike a balance between her personal and professional front. She was promoting her recently released Brahmastra extensively and today yet again she was spotted in the city outside a dubbing studio.
Alia Bhatt has always made heads turn with her fashion game. Even during her pregnancy, the actress is managing to pull out amazing looks each time to steps out of the house. Today too she looked cute in a short pink dress with floral print on it and a plunging neckline.
Alia Bhatt's maternity fashion is to look forward to and all the ladies can take cues from her. Today too she paired a white slip-on with her pink dress and tied a ponytail and wore golden hoops.
Alia Bhatt’s baby shower sees Neetu Kapoor, Riddhi...
Alia Bhatt's birthday wish for Ranbir to Richa Cha...
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's love-filled post to Sha...
Priyanka Chopra and Malti's playtime to Kartik Aar...
Kartik Aaryan rocks an all-black attire as he gets...
Gauri Khan keeps it casual as she gets clicked in ...
Candidate Crush: A look back at Khloe Kardashian's...
Sunny Leone Hot and Sexy Photos