Alia Bhatt spotted outside a dubbing studio

Alia Bhatt is currently in one of the best phases of her life. The actress who got married earlier this year to long-time boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are all set to become parents. Despite her pregnancy, the actress is not ready to stop and manages to strike a balance between her personal and professional front. She was promoting her recently released Brahmastra extensively and today yet again she was spotted in the city outside a dubbing studio.