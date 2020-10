1 / 10

Alia Bhatt's unmissable snaps

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular stars of Bollywood. The beautiful actress made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year and later proved her versatility as an actress by taking up many challenging roles. She is known for her remarkable performances in movies like Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, Highway, Kapoor & Sons and more. The actress often creates buzz due to her upcoming projects and personal life. Talking about her professional life, up next, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. She will be sharing screen space with beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the same. Other than that, Alia has also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Alia will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan in the same. On the personal side, as we know, Alia is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress often shares pictures with him. Other than that, she also treats her fans and followers with her mesmerising selfies and vacation photos. Today, we have compiled her breathtakingly beautiful pictures in which she can be seen laughing her heart out.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram