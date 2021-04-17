Advertisement
2 Years of Kalank: Alia Bhatt’s best onscreen outfits from the pre independence British era’s love story

As Kalank completes two years of its release, here are some of the best on-screen outfits of the actor from Karan Johar's movie. Read ahead to take a look.
1970 reads Mumbai
    Alia Bhatt’s outfits from Kalank

    Alia Bhatt’s outfits from Kalank

    Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. It has been two years since Alia Bhatt starrer Kalank released in the theatres, making the actor receive a lot of praises and appreciation. The Hindi periodic drama was directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as the lead characters. The plot of the movie is set in the pre-independence British era. This love story set in the earlier times received a lot of love from the audience. Among the many things from the movie that caught the eyes of many were the outfits that the actors wore on-screen. To look in character that they were playing on-screen, the cast of Kalank was seen in clothes from that era. Today, as the movie completes two years of its release, here are some Alia Bhatt’s best on-screen outfits from Kalank. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Chikankari work

    Chikankari work

    Alia Bhatt wearing a white two-piece ethnic outfit having Chikankari work of the same shade embroidered at the bottom along with a light peach dupatta.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Bridal look

    Bridal look

    Alia donned a red three-piece ethnic outfit with heavy gold jewellery.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Choker is the charm

    Choker is the charm

    The actor wore a green three-piece ethnic outfit with a heavy choker and long-hanging earrings.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Subtle outfits

    Subtle outfits

    The celeb donned a grey lehenga along with a multi-coloured dupatta with huge golden floral print.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Sharara style

    Sharara style

    Alia wore a maroon three-piece sharara outfit along with heavy golden embroidery all over.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Colour combinations

    Colour combinations

    Alia Bhatt was seen in a three-piece ethnic outfit with the balloon-sleeves baby pink top and the bottom and dupatta of white colour.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

