5 Best looks of Alia Bhatt from Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions

Alia Bhatt is messaging the titular role in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is based on the story of a sex worker who became the Mafia Queen of Mumbai. The trailer of the movies has received a thumbs up from the audience and is being considered as the most awaited film. Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the film as Karim Lala. Alia is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi which is all set to be released on February 25, 2022. The actress has been serving some of the most mesmerising ethnic style statements in startling sarees from the film's promotional events. Every time she has stepped out in an ethnic look, we found ourselves completely smitten by her regal beauty and elegance. Here's a look at five times Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire with Gangubai Kathiawadi promotional looks.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The diva shared this sun-kissed picture of herself on social media. Alia brought the power of flowers with her look in a white saree featuring colourful prints. She draped herself in a semi-sheer morakasi printed saree full of floral prints in happy and bright tones.
Yet again turning everyone's heads, the actor was spotted in the town wearing another gorgeous white saree. She looked surreal in a beautiful plain white saree featuring a simple border. She paired her saree with a multi-colour sleeveless blouse and completed her pretty look by tucking some red roses in her hair.
The actress slipped into another elegant saree for a promotional event and looked drop-dead gorgeous. This time she chose a white saree sporting vibrant yellow floral prints all over. She paired this with a basic V-neck blouse and accessorised her look with dainty jhumkas.
This time, she donned white sarees featuring floral thread work in soft green, pink, and pastel blue hues. The saree also sported sequin detailing. The actress added a modern touch to her drape with a strappy blouse with tassels at the hem and a plunging neckline. She tied her hair in a bun with pink roses and accessorised her look with silver earrings.
For another event, Alia's OOTD was another white saree that featured Patra and Resham embroidery in golden colour. She donned a sleeveless blouse that had a tie-knot pattern at the back. She completed her look with rings and dangler earrings and the white flowers around her bun made her look dreamy.