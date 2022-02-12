5 Best looks of Alia Bhatt from Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions

1 / 6

Alia Bhatt's glamorous looks from Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions

Alia Bhatt is messaging the titular role in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is based on the story of a sex worker who became the Mafia Queen of Mumbai. The trailer of the movies has received a thumbs up from the audience and is being considered as the most awaited film. Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the film as Karim Lala. Alia is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi which is all set to be released on February 25, 2022. The actress has been serving some of the most mesmerising ethnic style statements in startling sarees from the film's promotional events. Every time she has stepped out in an ethnic look, we found ourselves completely smitten by her regal beauty and elegance. Here's a look at five times Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire with Gangubai Kathiawadi promotional looks.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram