5 Bollywood actresses inspired outfits for Propose Day

Love is in the air these days as Valentine's week is here. This is known to all that this is the week of love which gives an excellent chance to experiment with your fashion. Well, there is no denying that we look up to our Bollywood actresses for the best fashion inspiration and gladly our divas have never disappointed us. Take a look at some of the gorgeous outfits inspired by Bollywood divas that are perfect for Propose Day.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Actress Deepika Padukone looked date ready in a teal velvet off-shoulder gown. The black gown came with a deep plunging neckline and an off-shoulder detailing to ooze oomph. The custom gown was cinched at the waist and flaunted her figure perfectly.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
The diva looked ethereal in an ivory drape that came with a strappy white embroidered blouse. She styled her hair in a side partition and added a red rose to complete her vintage look.
The actress shared a slew of photos in a pink mini dress. The ensemble came with a figure-skimming silhouette that accentuated her curves, a backless detail and a plunging neckline tied together with criss-cross ribbons.
Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous in a bright orange bodycon dress that came with ruched detailing. The sleeveless outfit fit her well like a glove, showing off her perfect figure. She styled her look with silver hoop earrings and neutral strappy pumps.
Photo Credit : Taras Taraporvala/Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looked pretty as she styled herself in a pink jumpsuit. She kept the rest of the look subtle and let her bright outfit come to life. The actress paired it with floral heels and minimal nude make-up.
Photo Credit : Kapil Charaniya/Sara Ali Khan Instagram