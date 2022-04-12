5 chartbuster Alia Bhatt songs sung by the bride-to-be herself

Alia Bhatt has been all over the news recently, owing to her upcoming wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor. The Dear Zindagi actress is set to tie the nuptial knot with beau Ranbir this week at the actor’s Vastu residence in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, Bandra. The hype is real and fans can’t wait to see the star couple turn man and wife. While the lovebirds have been extremely hush-hush about their highly-anticipated wedding, many details regarding the same have been floating around on the internet: from their honeymoon to South Africa, to the guests at their D-Day and wedding reception, news portals have quoted their sources on different exciting information. While we wait for the celebrations to begin, now is the perfect time to look at their professional front. Speaking of which, bride-to-be Alia has not only mesmerized fans with her impeccable acting prowess, but she has also wooed them with her singing capabilities. Yes, Alia has crooned quite a few songs for her films in her almost a decade-long career. Let’s check them out!
Alia sang Sooha Saaha, a lullaby from Imtiaz Ali’s film Highway. Zeb Bangash has also sung parts of the song with the actress. It has been composed by musical maestro A R Rahman.
In the same year, Alia sang the unplugged version of the popular song Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. She received a lot of love and praise for her vocals.
In 2017, Alia crooned Humsafar in Shashank Khaitan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, along with Akhil Sachdeva. The song was composed by Sachdeva.
Alia not only impressed fans with her acting in Udta Punjab, but also with her voice in the song Ikk Kudi Club Mix, which she sang with her co-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The song was composed by Amit Trivedi.
Another club mix version sung by the 29-year-old was Love You Zindagi, from her 2016 film Dear Zindagi. This song too, was composed by Amit Trivedi.
