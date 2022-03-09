5 Lesser-known things about Alia Bhatt

The actress always startles us with her charm and acting. The bubbly girl of Bollywood is a versatile person. Apart from acting, she has a talent for singing and painting as well. After her powerful performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress has proved her versatility in Bollywood. So, today here's a look at five facts about Alia Bhatt that you probably didn't know.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt is totally afraid of the dark and suffers from Nyctophobia. She is so terrified of the dark that she sleeps with the lights on.
Alia has a whole lot of friends in the industry and many from outside the industry as well but then given a chance to be by herself, she will always choose to be alone.
The actress is totally an animal lover and supports Peta in India. She is even a cat mom and has three cats at home.
If you thought that being from the Bhatt family benefitted her to instant stardom, well, Alia too had to struggle just like any other actors and after 400 auditions she was selected for the role in Student of the Year. However, her first movie did not come easy as she was asked to lose 16 kg in 3 months for the role.
The actress believes that the secret to her beauty is sleep and she tries getting as much sleep as possible. She is truly a sleeping beauty as lack of sleep makes her cranky.